Broadway Advocacy Coalition Announces Fellowship Program To Address Systemic Racism

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition announces the creation of the BAC Artivism Fellowship to support artist activists, providing financial support, mentorship, networking opportunities and education workshops.

The inaugural class of fellows will specifically support Black, female-identifying artist activists focused on issues related to systemic racism and criminal justice reform and using narrative or stories in their work.

“Black women have always been on the front lines leading the charge for social justice, human rights, and equality,” said BAC co-founder Adrienne Warren (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical). “However, Black women are often left out of the narratives connected to those causes and rarely celebrated in moments of triumph. This fellowship is an opportunity to uplift, empower and support female-identifying artists of color, while centering those directly affected by systemic racism and inequality through BAC’s methodology. We are all served when a Black woman’s voice is amplified.”

Applications will be open to any female-identifying artists based in the United States and will be open to all artists that center their work in stories and narrative. The fellowship will support 10 women over the course of six months and will culminate in a digital presentation of their work. The nominating committee for the fellowship includes Amber Iman, Liza Jessie Peterson, Zakiyah Ansari and Imani Mflame. Other members of the nomination committee will be announced at a later date.

Additional details and applications will be announced later in August.

BAC is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals and organizations to use storytelling to dismantle racism and the systems that perpetuate it.