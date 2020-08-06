British Game Show ‘Taskmaster’ Pulled By The CW After One Episode

It was a very short run for British comedy game show Taskmaster. Just days after its premiere, The CW has pulled the show from its schedule after one airing.

Supernatural reruns will take over Taskmaster‘s 9 pm Sunday timeslot for the next few weeks. Other options for Taskmaster, including s run on CW Seed, are being explored, sources said.

Taskmaster premiered on Sunday with back-to-back episodes, which averaged a 0.1 adults 18-49 and drew 432,000 and 224,000, respectively. It was among several alternative acquisitions made by The CW to its summer lineup.

Taskmaster is an International Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy game show starring comedian and actor Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster, who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants – usually comedians – with Alex Horne (the show creator) acting as the Taskmaster’s assistant. The tasks – usually performed in isolation, but occasionally in teams – are designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively.

Taskmaster is from Avalon (Breeders, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Catastrophe) with executive producers Alex Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire (who also serves as the series’ director) with Hilary Rosen for UKTV.