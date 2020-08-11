British Game Show ‘Taskmaster’ Moves To CWSeed After Being Pulled By the CW

Take heart, Taskmaster fans. The British game show that was recently pulled from The CW’s schedule after one airing has moved to CWSeed. The entire 10-episode season is now available to binge on the network’s free ad-supported digital network.

Taskmaster is an International Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy game show, which just won the 2020 BAFTA award for best comedy entertainment program. It stars comedian and actor Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster, who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants – usually comedians – with Alex Horne (the show creator) acting as the Taskmaster’s assistant. The tasks – usually performed in isolation, but occasionally in teams – are designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively.

The show got off to a slow start on The CW. In its premiere episode, Taskmaster averaged a 0.1 adults 18-49 and drew 432,000 and 224,000 viewers, respectively, in Live+same day. It was among several alternative acquisitions made by The CW to its summer lineup.

Taskmaster is from Avalon (Breeders, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Catastrophe) with executive producers Alex Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire (who also serves as the series’ director) with Hilary Rosen for UKTV.