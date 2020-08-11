CAA Signs ‘Vox Lux’ Filmmaker Brady Corbet

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked filmmaker and actor Brady Corbet.

Corbet recently wrote and directed the Natalie Portman-Jude Law critically acclaimed movie Vox Lux which after making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, was promptly acquired by Neon at the Toronto Film Festival 2018, as Deadline first reported.

In Vox Lux, Portman starred as a female pop star who survives a school shooting and becomes famous for writing and performing a tribute song to the victims. However, she evolves into a broken woman. Law played her manager, and Raffey Cassidy played the singer as a teenager.

Corbet’s next feature is The Brutalist, a drama about a Hungarian-born Jewish architect in post-WWII America. Andrew Lauren Productions’ Andrew Lauren, D.J. Gugenheim, and Brian Young are producing with Christine Vachon of Killer Films executive producing. Filming is scheduled to begin early 2021.

In 2015, Corbet won the Best Debut Feature and Best Director awards at the 2015 Venice Film Festival for The Childhood of a Leader, which he co-wrote and directed. The movie, which starred Robert Pattinson, Stacy Martin and Berenice Bejo, chronicled the childhood of a post-World War I leader.

Corbet made his feature film debut as an actor in the Oscar-nominated Searchlight drama Thirteen as Mason Freeland. Other notable roles followed including Noah Baumbach’s While We Were Young, The Sleepwalker, Sean Durkin’s Martha Marcy May Marlene, Lars von Trier’s Melancholia, Olivier Assayas’ Clouds of Sils Maria and the HBO eight-time Emmy winning limited series Olive Kitteridge.

Corbet is managed by Brian Young at Three Six Zero Group. Corbet was previously with WME.