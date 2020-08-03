Bradley Cooper In Talks For Paul Thomas Anderson 1970s San Fernando Valley Movie

Eight-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper is in talks for MGM’s untitled Paul Thomas Anderson movie. Deadline first told you that the movie’s domestic release was heading from Focus Features to MGM. There is a chance still that Universal could be involved with the pic’s foreign release, which is being determined.

While Anderson’s latest is under wraps, it reportedly will center around a high school student who is also a successful child actor, but with intersecting storylines. It’s the fourth time that Anderson has set a film in the San Fernando Valley, the last titles being Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch Drunk Love. The filmmaker’s Ghoulardi Film Company has already received a $2.5M California film tax credit. Anderson directed, wrote and is producing the movie.