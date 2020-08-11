Bounce & Court TV 2020-21 Slates: Series With D.L. Hughley & Vivica A. Fox, Minneapolis Police Trials, Renewals, Premiere Dates & More

Bounce has greenlighted a pair of scripted series — one produced by Cedric the Entertainer and fronted by D.J. Hughley and another starring Vivica A. Fox — and Court TV a unveiled a new show with Ashleigh Banfield as the sibling networks unveiled their 2020-21 slates at CTAM today.

Bounce

Along with the Hughley-led dramedy Johnson and Fox’s sitcom Secrets of the Salon, Bounce has renewed Saints & Sinners for Season 5; set premiere dates for In the Cut and Family Time; and announced the true-crime docuseries Dying to Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery and three original movies.

Along with the series renewal, Bounce has set a stand-alone Saints & Sinners movie — a first for the drama. Read details about those and the network’s other shows below.

Meanwhile, Court TV announced Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield, a weekly hourlong series that brings the original Court TV host back to the network. Premiering at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, September 13, it takes viewers on a deep dive into the most provocative and talked about trials and cases of all-time. Initial cases featured include those involving Casey Anthony, Jodie Arias, O.J. Simpson, Conrad Murray and others.

Court TV also revealed its the upcoming trials it will offer, including those of the Minneapolis police officers in the George Floyd case (Minnesota v. Chauvin et al.), the men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing (Georgia v. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, William Bryan), R. Kelly’s sex abuse case, The Jinx subject Robert Durst’s murder trial and the “Doomsday Cult Mom” case (Idaho v. Lori Vallow & Idaho v. Chad Daybell).

Here are details of the Bounce programs announced today:

New Scripted Series

Johnson

Premieres second quarter 2021.

Executive Producer Cedric The Entertainer, iconic comedian D.L. Hughley and a stellar cast of fresh new faces are part of this single-camera dramedy about life-long best friends navigating the world while Black. Produced by Cedric’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment.

Secrets of the Salon

Premieres third quarter 2021

It comedically chronicles the lives, loves, relationships and daily web of gossip that finds its way into an Atlanta hair salon. Vivica A. Fox stars along with Reginae Carter and Monique Coleman. Produced by Swirl Films.

True Crime Docuseries & Documentary Specials

Bounce

Killing Michael Jackson

Premieres Monday, September 7

This ground-breaking documentary special, featuring never-before-seen images of that fateful day, is told through the eyes of detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers and Scott Smith, all three of whom were involved in the investigation that ultimately lead to the arrest and conviction of Jackson’s doctor Conrad Murray.

Dying To Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery

Premieres Sunday, November 1

The six-episode, true-crime docuseries — Bounce’s first — following the extraordinary story and mysterious death of Ryan Singleton, a 24-year old aspiring model and film producer, who sets out to pursue fame and fortune in Hollywood with two of his friends. His dreams of stardom turn into a tragic nightmare when he is found dead in California’s Mojave Desert, his body dumped, mutilated and missing all vital organs.

Original Movies

Bounce

A Chance in the World

Premieres Saturday, September 5

The true, inspiring and unbelievable story of Steve Pemberton (Terrell Ransom, Jr.), an orphaned boy who endures the abuse of his foster parents (Kelly Owens, Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs) and siblings. While searching for his biological family, he meets a caring teacher (Tom Sizemore) who will change the course of his life.

Will You Merry Me?

Premieres December 2020

This holiday movie is the story of Daniel English, a bighearted, energetic, buoyant pastor who returns to his hometown church to take over for his mentor and falls for a parishioner. When out of the blue she asks him, “Will you marry me?” Pastor Daniel is thrilled–until he realizes she is asking him to officiate her wedding with someone else. Just how far will the Pastor go for true love?

Faith Heist

Premieres second quarter 2021

When a preacher finds his church in financial ruin after being swindled by a shady businessman, he moves heaven and earth to save his flock. When everything fails, he turns in desperation to an old friend who’s a former convict from the neighborhood who, in turn, recruits an ensemble of assorted misfits to run a scam on the scam artist who robbed the church. This family comedy/action movie World

Returning Series

Saints & Sinners Season 5 (premieres spring 2021) and stand-alone movie (premieres first quarter 2021)

Mayor Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) will be bracing for the ride of her life when a father comes to town seeking revenge for his son’s murder–revealing a long-kept secret that threatens to take the entire town down.

Bounce will also produce a first-ever Saints & Sinners movie, with the two-hour stand-alone event airing in the first quarter of 2021. Set against the backdrop of a large southern church, Saints & Sinners centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs and murder. The series stars Calloway, Clifton Powell, Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Donna Biscoe, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny and Karon Joseph Riley.

In The Cut

Premieres August 26

Bounce’s popular comedy In The Cut is back in the barbershop for an all-new seventh season. Series stars Dorien Wilson and Kellita Smith will be joined by TV veterans Mark Curry (Hanging With Mr. Cooper) and Kim Coles (Living Single) in the hilarious cast.

Bounce

Family Time

Premieres in October 2020

The new season of Family Time, Bounce’s longest-running original series, will bow this October and will see Tony (Omar Gooding, Jr.) and Lisa (Angell Conwell) dealing with all the good and the bad that comes with being empty nesters.