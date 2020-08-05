‘Boss Of The Beach’ TV Series Based On New York Magazine Article In Works By Darren Aronofsky & Searchlight TV

A Coney Island beach lifeguard is back on duty as he looks after swimmers despite menacig weather approching, on the first day of the reopening of New York City beaches, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, NY, July 1, 2020. (Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation with 10 bidders, Searchlight Television, along with Darren Aronofsky and his Protozoa Pictures, have won the television rights to David Gauvey Herbert’s New York Magazine article “Boss of The Beach” for series development.

Search is underway for a writer to pen the adaptation, which Herbert will executive produce.

Herbert’s June 23, 2020 article, published in New York Magazine‘s Intelligencer, chronicles the hopes, dreams and scandals of the New York City lifeguard corps over the last 40 years. The article has a particular focus on the tumultuous career of Peter Stein, who has run the NYC lifeguard corps for four decades.

Herbert writes about crime, subcultures, and general weirdness for New York Magazine and Bloomberg Businessweek, among other publications. He is also a two-time grant winner from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. He previously covered foreign policy as a staff writer at the National Journal in Washington, DC.

At Searchlight TV, the project is overseen by Gina Kwon, head of TV development and production; and Danny Samit, VP of TV development. For the company, the rights deal was made Jennifer Gonsky, head of business affairs.

Herbert was repped in the deal by UTA. Aronofsky is repped by CAA.