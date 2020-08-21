‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Alum Courtney Hope Heading To ‘Young And The Restless’

Courtney Hope is jumping from one CBS soap to another.

Just a few weeks after announcing her exit from The Bold and the Beautiful, Courtney Hope teased today on Instagram that she’s heading to The Young and the Restless. Hope posted a photo of herself in a Y&R t-shirt and cap holding a Crimson Lights mug, with the caption “This seems like a good fit…”

CBS confirmed the move, but no character details have been revealed.

Hope, who portrayed Sally Spectra on B&B since 2017, announced August 4 that she was departing the daytime drama. “An abrupt ending to a monumental journey,” Hope wrote on Instagram. “The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end. I love my @boldandbeautifulcbs cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again,” she continued. “Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!”



The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless are sister soaps that sometimes share characters so perhaps the storyline for Sally Spectra is not over yet. Stay tuned.

Hope is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Brave Artists Management.