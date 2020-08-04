‘Bold And The Beautiful’s Courtney Hope Exits: “Abrupt Ending To A Monumental Journey”

The storyline of Sally Spectra on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful has come to an end. Courtney Hope, who has portrayed the character since 2017, took to social media Monday to reveal she is departing the daytime drama.

She wrote on Instagram today:

“An abrupt ending to a monumental journey,” Hope wrote on Instagram. “The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end.

“I love my @boldandbeautifulcbs cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again,” she continued. “Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!

“Until then, I revel in new beginnings and everything the future has in store.”

Hope ended the unexpected announcement with the sign-off, “Love you all, Sally Spectra out.”

As reported in Soaps.com, the announcement follows criticism by many viewers who were disappointed with Sally’s storyline just before the coronavirus-related production shutdown when it was revealed that the character was faking her terminal illness. In Hope’s final episode Monday, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) asked Sally to go away for a while and leave him and Flo (Katrina Bowden) alone after she repeatedly had begged both for forgiveness.

The Bold and the Beautiful resumed production in late June, and new episodes began airing July 20.