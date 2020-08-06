Bobby Cannavale Joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Hulu Limited Series

Bobby Cannavale is set as a series regular opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, the project is from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content.

Co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Cannavale will play Tony, the ninth “perfect” stranger.

Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving also star.

Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and McCarthay. The series is eyeing a 2021 debut.

Cannavale recently co-starred opposite Julia Roberts in the first season of Amazon’s Homecoming and appeared on the FX on Hulu series Mrs. America.