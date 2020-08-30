‘Black Panther’ Surges On Amazon And Apple Charts In Wake Of Chadwick Boseman Death

Renewed interest in 2018’s Black Panther has emerged in the wake of the death of film star Chadwick Boseman on Friday.

The film is now in the top five most popular films on Apple and Amazon charts. The film is also being shown on TBS and ABC tonight, and is streaming on Disney+.

Black Panther is at No. 3 on Amazon’s best-selling movies list on Sunday morning, trailing only the new Bill & Ted Face the Music.

On Apple, Black Panther is No. 4 on the best-seller list, just behind another Chadwick Boseman film, 2013’s 42, the story of baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson. No. 1 Was Bill and Ted Face The Music and No. 2 was The King of Staten Island.

Black Panther, which joined Disney+ in the spring, is now in the service’s top carousel window. It carries the message, “In remembrance of Chadwick Boseman.”

Fellow Disney property ABC will broadcast a primetime Black Panther tonight at 8 PM ET/PT. After the film, an ABC News special titled Chadwick Boseman — A Tribute for a King follows, documeting the actor’s life and career.

TBS airs Black Panther tonight for the second night at 8 PM ET/PT.