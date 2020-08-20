Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza Inks Deal With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza has signed with ICM Partners.

The Oakland-based writer and public speaker is also the Principal at the Black Futures Lab and the Black to the Future Action Fund. Garza has been featured a in number of outlets ranging Politico and The New York Times to Essence and Time. For her activism work, Garza was dubbed one of Time’s 100 Women of the Year and Essence’s Woke 100 Women for 2017.

She also received notable honors from The Root, Glamour, Marie Claire and BET’s Black Girls Rock Awards.

Garza, creator and host of the Lady Don’t Take No podcast, has a number of future projects already lined up. Her first book Purpose Of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart will drop on Oct. 20. She is also set to appear alongside Oprah Winfrey for HBO’s adaptation of Between The World And Me, the New York Times bestseller by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Fellow Black Lives Matter co-founders have also been signed to Hollywood agencies. In 2019 CAA signed Good Trouble writer Patrisse Cullors. Just earlier this year in July, WME signed co-founder Opal Tometi.