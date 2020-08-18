Billy Boyd & Jaime Zevallos Join Home Invasion Thriller ‘An Intrusion’, Pic Shooting In Michigan

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Boyd of The Lord Of The Rings fame and Cloak And Dagger actor Jaime Zevallos have joined the cast of An Intrusion, the home invasion thriller that is currently shooting in Michigan.

Sam Logan Khaleghi (Batman v Superman), Keir Gilchrist (It Follows) and Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween) are also cast in the pic, which follows an upperclass suburban family who find themselves as the victims of repeated cases of vandalism and stalkings.

Nicholas David Holland is directing and producing through Michigan-based Diamond Dead Media alongside Logan Khaleghi under his SLK Media Group banner. The team have COVID safety protocols in place, including having medical staff on set.

“I’m excited and elated to work alongside such a powerful team of actors,” said Logan Khaleghi. “Nick has written an intriguing, thrilling script that will make for an amazing film with such a wonderful cast collaborating together.”

Billy Boyd is repped by Brian Espinosa and William Blaylock at Optimism Entertainment and SMS Talent. Jaime Zevallos is repped by Jonathan Mason at Buchwald and Naisha Arnold at Untitled Entertainment.