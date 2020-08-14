Billboard Music Awards Sets New Fall Date

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards, postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, has set a new date. It’s now set to air live at 8 pm ET Wednesday, October 14 on NBC. The format is still to be determined.

The awards ceremony was initially scheduled to air live on NBC from Las Vegas on April 29. The postponement came amid an industry-wide shutdown of TV and film production due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As previously announced, Kelly Clarkson will return for her third consecutive year as host.

In its move to Wednesday night last year, the show averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+same day ratings, easily topping the Big 4 networks on the night of May 1.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound.



The 2020 Billboard Music Awards is produced by dick clark productions.