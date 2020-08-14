Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Harvey Weinstein’s Extradition To L.A. To Face Rape Charges Delayed, Again; Hearing Mired In Technical Difficulties

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Billboard Music Awards Sets New Fall Date

Billboard Music Awards postponed by coronavirus
Kelly Clarkson performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards, postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, has set a new date. It’s now set to air live at 8 pm ET Wednesday, October 14 on NBC. The format is still to be determined.

The awards ceremony was initially scheduled to air live on NBC from Las Vegas on April 29. The postponement came amid an industry-wide shutdown of TV and film production due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As previously announced, Kelly Clarkson will return for her third consecutive year as host.

In its move to Wednesday night last year, the show averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+same day ratings, easily topping the Big 4 networks on the night of May 1.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards is produced by dick clark productions.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad