‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ To Go Theatrical & PVOD A Week Earlier, Avoiding Disney+’s ‘Mulan’

Update: Alex Winter aka Bill, revealed on Twitter today that Bill & Ted Face the Music is going back to its Aug. 28 release date. The news comes in the wake of Disney dating Mulan on its streaming service for Sept. 4. Bill & Ted 3‘s new date allows the movie to stay away from all that noise. Interestingly enough, Disney still has The New Mutants dated for movie theaters on Aug. 28. Then you have Warner Bros. rolling out Tenet in the U.S. on Sept. 3. It’s going to be a crazy Labor Day weekend (at least let’s hope).

Great news my excellent friends! @BillandTed3 is moving up a full week to release on August 28! On demand and in select theaters in the U.S.! 🎸🎸🤟🔥 pic.twitter.com/1E00FREhQN — Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 6, 2020

Previous, Bill & Ted Face the Music Going Theatrical & PVOD Over Labor Day Stretch, July 23: Despite AMC theaters saying that they’d reopen in mid-to-late August this morning, Orion made a sudden announcement that they’re taking their feature Bill & Ted Face the Music out in a select theatrical-PVOD strategy. Watch the new trailer here.

This is akin to the distribution strategy taken recently by Universal recently with Trolls World Tour and Focus Features titles Irresistible and The High Note (King of Staten Island was pulled from theaters by Universal at the last minute before its PVOD debut). The threequel will debut in theaters on Sept. 1, on a Tuesday, as that’s the same day it will be available on PVOD. Winters tweeted the news this morning.

The Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reteam was previously scheduled to open on Aug. 28.

I hear that the producers of the movie wanted the movie to be out everywhere, which prompted Orion’s last minute decision. The movie will be having a virtual panel at Comic-Con @ Home on Saturday.