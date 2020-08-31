‘Big Wishes’ Comedy From ‘Full Frontal’ Writer Kristen Bartlett & James Griffiths In The Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Big Wishes, a half-hour single camera comedy from Full Frontal with Samantha Bee co-head writer Kristen Bartlett, director James Griffiths and his Fee-Fi-Fo Films, 2 Dope Queens co-creator Phoebe Robinson and ABC Signature, where Griffiths is under a deal.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Bartlett and directed by Griffiths, in Big Wishes, plenty of charities make wishes come true for sick kids, but Big Wishes asks who’s there to fulfill the dreams of dying adults? Karla and her best friend Hyacinth set out to right this wrong and give the 18 and older set a reason to live another day.

James Griffiths Courtesy of Artists First

Bartlett executive produces with Griffiths via his Fee-Fi-Fo films banner and Robinson via her Tiny Reparations production company. ABC Signature is the studio.

“I couldn’t be happier to partner with Kristen,” said Robinson. “I fell in love with this project after reading the first page of the script. In these times when so much seems uncertain, having a show like this where heart meets hope is something we all need. And then when you factor in the big, bold comedic moments, Big Wishes is unstoppable. I’m looking forward to seeing where this journey takes us with Kristen’s singular talent as our North Star.”

Bartlett is a five-time Emmy-nominated co-head writer for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. She previously wrote for Saturday Night Live, where she received WGA and Peabody Awards. Her stage show The Dead Dads Club performed to sold out audiences in New York, Los Angeles, and Montreal.

Griffiths is a prolific pilot director for both ABC network & studio, having directed and executive produced the ABC hits Black-ish, Stumptown and A Million Little Things. He also directed the backdoor pilot for Freeform comedy Grown-ish and will be helming the upcoming Mighty Ducks series reboot for Disney+.

Bartlett is repped by Artists First, UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.