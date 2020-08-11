Big Ten Scraps Fall Sports Season, Hoping Football Can Resume In Spring

With the window of opportunity for nearly closed, the Big Ten Conference dealt the multi-billion-dollar sport a significant blow Tuesday by calling off its fall sports season.

Football, conference officials said, will hopefully be played again in the spring but could not be contested on the usual fall Saturdays due to the continuing rates of COVID-19 infection across the U.S. Officials cited health and safety concerns in explaining their decision. They no doubt also are mindful of the massive liabilities faced by universities and college sports entities, especially given that the long-term health risks to those affected by coronavirus are unknown.

The Mid-Atlantic and Mountain West conferences yanked fall sports in recent days, making the Big Ten announcement less of a surprise. Top officials at PAC-12 schools met Tuesday and were expected to announce their verdict on fall.

As momentum to put a pin in the season built last weekend, a group of star players from the “Power 5” conferences pushed back. Backed by supporters including President Donald Trump, they used the hashtag #WeWantToPlay to call for a return to the field but with proper safety precautions. Unlike basketball, soccer or hockey, football is not using a “bubble system,” meaning players would continue to mix with general campus populations. Players are also unpaid. When schools across the country reopened for workouts this summer, many of them had several dozen players test positive for COVID-19.

The Southeastern Conference, the top conference in college football, remains a major holdout. Officials have said they are waiting to gather evidence before finalizing a decision on their season, which is due to kick off in the first week of September. It is also possible that some Big Ten schools could play outside the conference and reports in recent days have raised the possibility of the SEC becoming a “super-conference” in 2020, attracting various programs from around the country.

Disney, Fox and ViacomCBS are among the media companies most likely to suffer from the college game’s absence, though the NFL is expected to spread out into Friday nights and Saturdays. The pros will have the TV sports landscape to themselves after the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball wrap their seasons by the end of October. Because of the upside-down nature of 2020, NBA officials have floated the possibility of delaying their next season, which traditionally starts in October and wraps in June, until January or even February.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.

“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Because football brings in such a dominant share of revenue, the impact of not having a season will affect university coffers as well as the athletic operations across the board. Smaller, “non-revenue” teams are likely to be completely disbanded, as has already started to happen at some schools.