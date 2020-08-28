‘Big Mouth’: Ayo Edebiri To Replace Jenny Slate As Voice Of Missy On Netflix Animated Series

Netflix has cast Jenny Slate’s replacement as Missy on its animated series Big Mouth, Deadline has confirmed.

The series’ co-creator, executive producer and star Nick Kroll said in June that the show would recast the voice role of Missy, a biracial character on the Netflix animated series, with a black actress. The role had been voiced by Slate for the show’s first three seasons.

“We made a mistake, took our privilege for granted, and we are working hard to do better moving forward,” Kroll wrote in a Twitter post at the time with fellow series creators Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. “We are proud of the representation that Missy has offered cerebral, sensitive women of color, and we plan to continue that representation and further grow Missy’s character as we recast a new Black actor to play her.”

Related Story Netflix Renews German Original 'Biohackers' For Second Season

Edebiri will take over the role in the penultimate episode of season 4, which premieres this fall. Most episodes of season 4 with Slate voicing Missy had already been recorded.

One of Netflix’s most successful series, Big Mouth last summer landed the streamer’s biggest renewal: three additional seasons (4, 5 and 6).

The half-hour adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Kroll and Goldberg is about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll voices many characters including best friend Nick. The boys attempt to navigate school, friendships and growing up helped (and sometimes not so helped) by their assigned Hormone Monsters.

Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen and Jessi Klein are among those who lend their voice to the series, created and executive produced by Kroll, Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Levin & Flackett.

Edebiri is currently a Co-Producer on Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s new animated series for Netflix, Mulligan. She also will be seen as Hattie in Season 2 of Apple series Dickinson, a role that was created specifically for her after she joined the writers room. Previous writing credits include Big Mouth and Sunnyside. Edebiri is also voicing the lead role in the upcoming animated Netflix series We Lost Our Human opposite Ben Schwartz, and co-hosts the podcast Iconography for Forever Dog.

Variety was first to report Edebiri’s casting.