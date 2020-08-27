‘Big Brother’ Dominates Wednesday Ratings; RNC Night 3 Ticks Up At CBS, ‘United We Fall’ Season Finale Steady

CBS set the bar for Wednesday ratings, topping the night with a new episode of Big Brother: All Stars, which climbed one tenth from last week to a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.24 million viewers. The reality series matched season-best numbers in the demo. Tough As Nails (0.5, 2.90M) also climbed a tenth from last week while the broadcaster saw an uptick in early numbers for Night 3 of the Republican National Convention (0.3, 1.64M).

Elsewhere, the RNC held steady in the demo at NBC (0.3, 1.72M) and ABC (0.3, 1.51M). However, both took a hit in viewership. The numbers for all three broadcasters are expected to be adjusted in finals.

ABC’s season finale of United We Fall (0.5, 3.14M) was on par with last week. Compared to its season premiere in July, which earned a 0.6 in the demo and 4.23 million viewers, it made freshman sitcom fairly steady in its summer run. The network also aired repeats of its family sitcom block including The Goldbergs, The Conners and American Housewife.

In addition to the RNC and a rerun of Ellen’s Game of Games, NBC’s America’s Got Talent (0.6, 4.95M) result show was steady.

Things were fairly quiet at the CW with the special Women In Film: Make It Work (0.1, 389,000) and Coroner (0.1, 585K), which were both steady, while Fox cooked up MasterChef reruns.