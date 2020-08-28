‘Big Brother’ Tops Thursday Ratings As ABC Leads Final Night Of RNC

CBS’ unscripted combo Big Brother and Love Island helped the network to the top ratings spot Thursday, on a night President Donald Trump’s 70-minute speech from the White House lawn in primetime wrapped the Republican National Convention.

Big Brother scored a night-leading 1.0 rating and 4.01 million viewers, with the all-star edition off a tenth from Wednesday’s episode, which had matched season-best numbers in the demo. It was followed by Love Island (0.4, 1.69M), which ticked up a tenth compared with Tuesday’s episode to match its premiere demo number. CBS’ convention coverage (0.2, 1.34M) followed.

As for that final night of the RNC at 10 p.m., ABC (0.4, 2.25M) led among the broadcasters in early numbers from Nielsen, as it did for the final night of the Democratic National Convention. It combined with repeats of Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth to make the network the most watched of the night.

NBC’s RNC coverage (0.3, 1.84M) came after encores of The Wall and Law & Order: SVU.

Univsion’s La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.5, 1.46M) was second overall the 8 p.m. hour in the demo, while Medicos (0.4, 1.22M) tied for first in the metric at 9. It also featured RNC coverage (0.2, 722,000).

On the CW, a fresh Mysteries Decoded (0.2, 860K) led into a Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat, while Fox aired back-to-back encores of MasterChef.