‘Big Brother’ Tops Thursday Ratings As ‘Don’t’ & ‘Killer Camp’ Wrap Seasons

CBS’ Big Brother topped primetime Thursday, scoring a 1.0 ratings in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.06 million viewers on a night that also saw the season finales of CBS’ game show Don’t and the CW competition series Killer Camp.

Big Brother, which offered up the season’s first eviction last night, saw its rating dip a tenth from its Wednesday airing, but it was steady with its Season 22 premiere result last week.

ABC’s fresh episodes of its game show trio gave the network the nightly win in both ratings and viewers, paced by Holey Moley (0.6, 3.35M), up a tenth, and the freshman-season finale of Don’t (0.5, 2.49M) and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.04M), both even with last week.

Univision’s night was taken up by the youth awards show Premios Juventud 2020 (0.5, 1.42M), which tied the Spanish-language network with CBS for second in the demo among the broadcasters.

Fox continued its Thursday baseball game of the week with its coverage of the Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers matchup (0.4, 1.67M), which was steady with last week. NBC’s night, meanwhile, included its NBC News special Coronavirus in the Classroom (0.4, 2.61M).

On the CW, Killer Camp (0.1, 480,000) wrapped its five-episode run steady week-over-week.