‘Big Brother’ Leads Thursday Ratings; ABC Paces Democratic Convention Coverage On Final Night

Big Brother
CBS

CBS’ Thursday edition of Big Brother was primetime’s top-rated and most-watched program, scoring a 1.0 rating and 3.98 million viewers. That and the network’s coverage of the final night of the Democratic National Convention (0.2, 1.59M) helped CBS sweep the night in the demo and viewers.

Big Brother was steady with both its Wednesday episode and last Thursday’s numbers. It was the only original on the Big 4 broadcast nets last night outside of convention coverage at 10 p.m. ET.

As for that, ABC’s Your Voice/Your Vote 2020 (0.4, 2.43M) finished No. 1 in the demo and viewers, according to the early Nielsen numbers as the Democrats wrapped their confab with Joe Biden accepting the party’s presidential nomination. NBC (0.3, 1.76M) tied for second in the demo with Univision; the Spanish-language network aired the special Destino 2020 Presenta: Joe Biden Discurso de Aceptación (0.3, 905,000).

The rest of Thursday’s lineup was repeats.

