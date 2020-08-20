‘Big Brother’ Tops Wednesday Ratings; NBC Leads Night 3 Of DNC In Early Numbers

CBS took the top spot in primetime Wednesday, with Big Brother leading the way delivering a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.93 million viewers. The reality series dipped a tenth from last week, as did its lead-out Tough As Nails (0.4, 2.63M). The network’s broadcast of the third night of the Democratic National Convention (0.3, 1.81M) from 10-11 p.m. ET ticked up from night 2.

It was NBC that won the night in preliminary Neilsen numbers when it came to the convention, which was hosted by Kerry Washington and featured Kamala Harris’s historic acceptance of the Vice Presidential nomination. The network’s coverage (0.4, 2.11M) topped CBS and ABC (0.3, 1.92M).

The convention numbers are expected to be adjusted in finals.

As for the rest of NBC’s Wednesday lineup, the America’s Got Talent (0.6, 5.08M) results show slipped a tenth from last week. The reality competition was followed by a repeat of Ellen’s Game of Games.

Other than the DNC, ABC gave audiences reruns of The Goldbergs, The Conners and American Housewife as well as fresh episode of United We Fall (0.5, 3.01M), which was on par with last week.

Univision averaged a 0.5 in the demo, sharing second-place with NBC for the night in that metric. The Spanish-language network’s lineup included La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.5, 1.48M), Médicos (0.5, 1.48M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.4, 1.45M).

The CW was steady across the board with The 100 (0.1, 556,000) and Coroner (0.1, 606K), while Fox cooked up a pair of MasterChef reruns.