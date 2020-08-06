‘Big Brother’ Season Premiere Dominates Wednesday Ratings, ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Ticks Up

The live season 22 all-star premiere of Big Brother ruled Wednesday night with a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers. Even though it dipped two-tenths in the demo and was down in viewership from the season 21 premiere, it still ruled the evening. CBS also aired a fresh episode of Tough As Nails (0.4, 3.69M) which was steady in the demo and up in viewers.

ABC sandwiched reruns of The Goldbergs, The Conners and American Housewife between United We Fall (0.5, 3.29M) which was on par with last week while Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was up in the demo delivering a 0.3 and but hit an audience low with 1.26 million viewers.

The CW kicked off the night with The 100 (0.1, 505,000) and debuted Coroner (0.1, 719,000) which topped viewership premieres of Happy Hour, Katy Keene, Killer Camp, Tell Me A Story, Fridge Wars and Taskmaster.

Univision scored a 0.4 average in the demo, taking the second place spot for the night alongside Fox, which aired repeats Masterchef. The former’s Wednesday night lineup included La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.33M), Médicos (0.4, 1.32M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.5, 1.48M).