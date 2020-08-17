Click to Skip Ad
‘Big Brother’ Takes Head Of Household To Top Sunday Ratings, NHL Playoffs Hit The Ice

CBS

Big Brother: All Stars climbed two-tenths from its Sunday premiere last week, delivering a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.04 million viewers. The popular CBS reality competition won the night while 60 Minutes (0.6, 6.91M) topped the night in viewership. The network also served reruns of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

NBC aired a repeat of Cannonball as well as round 1 of the NHL playoffs, where the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0. The matchup earned a 0.4 in the demo and netted 1.38 million viewers. As with all live events, the numbers are expected to be adjusted.

The CW’s Fridge Wars (0.1, 381,000) held steady in the demo and was followed by a repeat of Supernatural.

Elsewhere, there were reruns galore. ABC aired encores of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game. Fox gave us second servings of Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless The Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

