BFI Begins Search For New Chair As Warner Bros Exec Josh Berger Ends Term

The UK’s DCMS has launched the recruitment process for a new Chair of the BFI. Having served on the BFI Board since 2011, current Chair, Josh Berger, who is also Warner Bros UK President, will have completed the ten year term permissible as a Governor and Chair (since 2016) under the BFI Royal Charter and will step down from the role in November 2020.

During Berger’s BFI chairmanship the UK has continued to grow its significant inward investment drive, becoming the go-to overseas market for U.S. studio shoots. The organisation has also implemented diversity standards and been instrumental in co-ordinating coronavirus protocols.

Studio exec Berger said of his tenure at the UK’s lead organisation for film: “It has been a very great privilege to be part of this wonderful organisation for the last ten years, initially as a Governor and latterly as Chair since 2016. In the world in which we find ourselves the BFI is more important than ever. The BFI is a champion of British film, is the guardian of the nation’s film and television heritage and has put diversity and inclusion at the heart of everything it does – and is driving this across our industry. During this pandemic, film culture has proved itself more important than ever to our lives.

“The leadership role played by the BFI has never been more crucial as the industry seeks to recover following the impact of COVID-19. During this challenging period the BFI has led the industry, working with Government and with key partners, to lay the foundations for film production and exhibition to start safely once again and continue to drive the UK’s economic growth. This is an extraordinarily exciting time for the BFI as Ben Roberts, the dynamic new Chief Executive begins to define the organisation in the years ahead and deliver a new strategic vision. The role and support of the new Chair will be fundamental to the success of this.

“I would like to thank my fellow Governors for their support over the years. The BFI is a tremendous organisation, with exceptional staff who care deeply about what they do. I look forward to watching its continued growth in the coming years, both as a passionate cinephile and ardent supporter of its work.”

BFI Chief Executive Ben Roberts added: “In the months since my appointment as Chief Executive and during one of the most challenging periods in the BFI’s history, Josh has led the Board with great determination and offered myself and the Executive team enormous support and counsel. There will be many opportunities to do so in the coming months, but as the search for a new Chair commences, I would like to express my gratitude for his leadership and wisdom.”