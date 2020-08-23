Beverly Hills Face-Off Between Trump Supporters And BLM Sees Fists Flying

Beverly Hills was the unlikely scene of a clash between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter advocates on Saturday.
Fist fights reportedly broke out between the groups, who gathered at Beverly Gardens Park in the city. About 200 pro-Trump activists met several dozen BLM supporters. The confrontation may have been a spillover from earlier incidents, with one flashpoint being the BLM street painting at Hollywood and Highland miles from the Beverly Hills scene.
In Hollywood, a social media post called on Trump supporters to create a MAGA mural near the etsablished BLM street painting. That, in turn, sparked a counter call to “protect the sign.”
The order will remain in place until further notice to “preserve the peace and tranquility of residential areas,” according to the city’s statement at the time.
That action apparently stemmed from a June 12 demonstration by a group called “Occupy,” which staged a protest in an unspecified residential area from 10 PM until 1 AM. The group used “bullhorns and amplified music” to disrupt the tranquility of the neighborhood.
The June 12 protest followed looting that took place on May 30 in the city, including in its famous Rodeo Drive shopping district. A local emergency was issued then.
