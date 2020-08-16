‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Peter Gould On Kim Wexler’s Fate & The Final Season – Contenders TV

Ever since Jimmy McGill’s girlfriend Kim Wexler, played by Rhea Seehorn, was in a car accident a few seasons ago on AMC/Sony TV’s Better Call Saul, we’ve had the worst thoughts about her character, and that’s likely because she never shows up in the mothership series Breaking Bad.

“It’s an interesting situation, because the show is a prequel to Breaking Bad and in some ways a sequel,” said the series’ Emmy-nominated co-creator/showrunner, executive producer, writer and director Peter Gould during Sony TV’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees all-day event. “We know the fates of some of these characters, Jimmy McGill and Mike Ehrmantraut, but we don’t know what happens to Kim Wexler.”

“As the show has gone on, Kim has become the character we’re most concerned about,” he added about Wexler after she went toe-to-toe and spoke truth to power to Jimmy/Saul’s new boss, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) in “Bad Choice Road,” the ninth episode of this season which scored a drama writing Emmy nom (for Thomas Schnauz). In that episode, Lalo pays a visit to Jimmy and Kim at their apartment, pressuring them to tell the truth about the former’s money lift in the desert, which nearly went sideways due to another cartel. Ehrmantraut in the finale of the episode has Lalo targeted by sniper scope across from Jimmy and Kim’s apartment in case anything goes wrong.

“This season, it’s a matter of life and death for sure, and as it comes to a close, it’s a question of where her head is at,” Gould said. “Is she going down a bad choice road?”

“She keeps moving in a direction of corner-cutting,” he said.

“Something that interests us is what’s legal and what feels right,” says the co-creator. “Being with Jimmy has shown her, either something that she knew before or it’s made more vivid to her; the possibility of cutting corners, doing what you think is right, and causing what you feel is justice, rather than play by the rules of the system. I’m a little bit worried for her.”

Another monumental moment for Better Call Saul was the Vince Gilligan-directed episode “Bagman,” which was nominated for a Drama Writing Emmy (penned by Gordon Smith). The episode finds Ehrmantraut saving Jimmy/Saul’s hide from a dangerous cartel after he’s sent on a mission by Lalo to pick up a bag of cash. Ehrmantraut and Jimmy/Saul must then venture through the desert, with the latter being forced to drink his own urine to survive. The crew shot in the heart of last summer in an old Breaking Bad desert stomping ground, the Tohajiilee Native American reservation.

“Everyone had their faces covered, protecting ourselves from the sun,” said Gould. “We were told by the snake wrangler — we had them with us — don’t worry about it too much, it’s too hot for snakes!”

In regard to Season 6, the upcoming final season of Better Call Saul, it does not have a production start date yet. “We were hoping to go into production by the end of the year,” Gould said. “It doesn’t seem likely that it’s going to happen with the situation that we are in.” Noting that Sony TV is doing “everything humanly possibly” for filming to safely resume, “I think we are probably going to delay a little bit unfortunately.”

Better Call Saul is nominated for seven Primetime Emmys this season including Outstanding Drama series.

Check back for a video of the panel soon.