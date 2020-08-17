BET Her Sets ‘#SayHerName, Justice For Breonna Taylor’ Special, NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving To Produce

On March 13, 2020, 26-year-old emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor was shot in her own home by Louisville police after they executed a no-knock search warrant that was not issued for her. To this day, the officers responsible for her death, Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and former Officer Brett Hankison, have still not been arrested and walk the streets as free men. BET Her is partnering with PlayersTV for a one-hour special title #SayHerName, Justice For Breonna Taylor which will explore the importance of movements like #SayHerName and examines how Breonna’s murder highlights the lack of awareness around Black women victims of police brutality. Six-time NBA All-star Kyrie Irving will produce the special which is set to premiere August 22 at 9pm ET/PT on BET Her. An encore of the special will air August 29 at 11pm ET/PT on BET.

The special will feature panel conversations with Irving, Common, Jemele Hill, Dr. Brittney Cooper, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza.

“It is critical to magnify how Black women are, tragically, also subject to lethal police brutality, and we must demand that Breonna Taylor’s killers are brought to justice,” said said Scott Mills, President, BET. “We are committed to utilizing our platforms to drive awareness and sustainable impact. We stand in solidarity with Breonna’s family and all of the voices on the frontlines fighting for justice to be served.”

“Too often, there is silence when Black Women are killed by law enforcement. While millions of protestors have taken to the streets demanding change, we must continue calling for justice for Breonna Taylor whose case remains largely disconnected from the broader narrative,” said Tavia Pitts, VP of Ad Sales, “BET Her is dedicated to bringing awareness to important issues directly affecting the Black community, specifically Black women. We are proud to partner with Kyrie, PlayersTV, and the many leading voices in the frontlines fighting for bold reforms that address racially biased policing and misuse of force. Together, we will not be ignored.”

Additionally, the special will provide viewers with several actionable steps to drive change and demand justice for Taylor. this includes:

Dial 844-298-2731 to demand Louisville City Leadership get #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor via Color of Change.

Check your voter registration status and register to vote at Vote.Org.

Sign the Justice For Breonna Taylor petition today on Change.Org.

Call Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron at 502-696-5300 and demand he charge the officers who murdered Breonna Taylor via Until Freedom.

Post on social media using #SayHerName and #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor to raise awareness about Breonna’s case.

#SayHerName, Justice For Breonna Taylor is part of BET’s roster of programs under its “Content For Change” initiative that addresses systemic racism, and inequities in America including racial justice, economic empowerment, education, health, and civic participation. The program is also supported by Color Of Change, Vote.org, Until Freedom, Black Future’s Lab, The Gathering For Justice, MoveOn, Vera Institute For Justice, Harness, ACLU, Campaign Zero, Imagine Justice and PlayersTV.