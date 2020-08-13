BET Sets ‘Black America Votes: The VP Choice’ Special To Spotlight Kamala Harris’s Historic Candidacy

EXCLUSIVE: On August 11, Joe Biden named U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate for the November 3 election. This marked a groundbreaking moment in history as she is the first Black and South Asian woman to be selected for Vice Presidency on a major party ticket. BET and BET Her looks to amplify the importance of this moment and the power of Black women in politics with the one-hour news special Black America Votes: The VP Choice which will air August 16 at 7pm ET/PT.

The news special will be anchored by CBS This Morning Saturday co-host Michelle Miller and provide an analysis and perspective on Harris’s presence in the election and how it impacts political history.

Black America Votes: The VP Choice will include interviews with notable Black women who have been changing the political landscape including Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Congresswoman Karen Bass, Black Voters Matter co-founder Latosha Brown, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, former Chief of Staff of the Democratic Party Reverend Leah Daughtry, Rutgers University Scholar and activist Brittney Cooper and more. They will give insight and discuss the key role Black women will have in the upcoming elections.

Harris and Biden made their debut as running mates on August 12 where she talked about her own experiences and the two shared their personal connection. She also did not mince words when it came to the two people currently in office. “Let me tell you, as somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris said.