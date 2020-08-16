Bentonville Film Festival Unveils Jury Prize Winners: ‘Lingua Franca’ ‘The Donut King’, ‘Immigrant Voices Of America’ Among Honorees

Geena Davis’s inclusive Bentonville Film Festival has unveiled its jury prize winners for their sixth annual festival. The fest, which was a hybrid of in-person and virtual events, had its most diverse festival to-date with over 70 films where over 80% were directed by women, 65% BIPOC and 45% LGBTQIA+.

Isabel Sandoval’s Lingua Franca took home the top trophy, winning the jury award for Best Narrative Feature. The drama made history at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival Venice Days program as the first film directed and starring an openly trans woman of color to screen in competition. In July, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing acquired the title and it is set to debut on Netflix and open theatrically in select cities on August 26.

On the docu side, Alice Gu’s The Donut King was crowned Best Documentary. In March, the film won the award Special Jury Recognition for Achievement in Documentary Storytelling at SXSW. It was recently acquired by Greenwich Entertainment and is set for theatrical release for later this year.

Read the full list of awards and honorees are below.

Jury Award Winners:

Narrative Film Award: LINGUA FRANCA, Director: Isobel Sandoval

Documentary Film Award: THE DONUT KING, Director: Alice Gu

Short Film Narrative Award: BROKEN BIRD, Director: Rachel Harrison Gordon

Short Film Documentary Award: AVA & BIANCA, Director: Rachel Fleit

Episodic Narrative Award: LADY LIBERTY, Director: Taylor Lee Nagel

Episodic Documentary Award: IMMIGRANT VOICES OF AMERICA, Director: Miguel Angel Duran

Special Recognition Awards:

Best First Feature, Narrative: FAREWELL, Director: Chris Chalk

Best Performance, Narrative: TAKE OUT GIRL, Director: Hissoni Johnson, Actor: Hedy Wong

Best Editing, Documentary: MY DARLING, VIVIAN, Director: Matt Riddlehoover