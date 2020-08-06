Benson Lee Set to Direct 20th Century Studios’ Untitled K-Pop Film from SB Projects and Epic Magazine

EXCLUSIVE: Seoul Searching director, Benson Lee, is set to direct 20th Century Studios’ Untitled K-Pop feature film from Scooter Braun’s SB Projects and Epic Magazine.

Story follows a young Asian- American college student from the U.S. who becomes a top competitor on South Korea’s toughest k-pop competition show and chases her dreams of becoming a K-Pop star, despite the disapproval of her family.

Elyse Hollander is attached to write. Braun and James Shin are attached as producers with Scott Manson as executive producer on behalf of SB Projects. Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector are producing on behalf of Epic Magazine with Epic’s Joshuah Bearman executive producing. John Zaozirny is attached as executive producer on behalf of Bellevue Productions.

The Korean-American director recently received rave reviews for his coming-of-age dramedy Seuol Searching following his directing debut in Battle Of The Year. Lee is represented by WME, Marathon Management and Andrew Hurwitz.

Hollander past writing credits include Blonde Ambition and Murder On The Dance Floor. She is represented by Bellevue Productions and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller & Hoberman