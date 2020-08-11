BBC Three Picks Up  Luca Guadagnino Series ‘We Are Who We Are’

BBC Three has taken UK rights to Luca Guadagnino’s debut TV project, the eight-part series We Are Who We Are, from Freemantle.

Starring Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Alice Braga, the show tells the story of two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy. The series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager. It was selected as part of this year’s Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight, though didn’t screen as the fest was cancelled by the pandemic.

The project is a HBO-Sky series produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment and by Mario Gianani for Wildside, both Fremantle Companies, with Small Forward.

“With We Are Who We Are we are attempting to portray the here and now of two families, few generations, many exciting people,” said Guadagnino. “To see the world from their perspective it is what I am delighted to share with UK audiences. To do so thanks to the prestigious and remarkable BBC is an accomplishment and a soothing encouragement.”

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, added, ““We are so delighted that this beautifully observed drama will be enjoyed by BBC viewers – it really is very special”.

Jamie Lynn, EVP, Head of EMEA Distribution, International, Fremantle, who brokered the deal with the BBC, added, “As a longstanding fan of Luca Guadagnino’s work, it’s a joy to introduce his television debut to UK audiences with the BBC. The series is fast becoming one of the most anticipated shows of the year, exploring universal issues such as identity, culture, gender and diversity, making it the perfect addition to BBC Three and its young adult audience. We’re proud to bring a premium HBO original series, from two of Fremantle’s renowned drama labels, to its UK home on the BBC.”