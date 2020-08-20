Outgoing BBC Chief Tony Hall To Give Edinburgh TV Festival Address

Tony Hall is to give one of his final speeches as BBC director general at the Edinburgh TV Festival next week.

Hall is poised to step down next month, at which point he will be replaced by BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie. He will use his Edinburgh address to reflect on his legacy and the unique role of public service broadcasting in the UK.

Hall’s speech will be streamed at 9.35AM local time on August 24, opening the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival, which takes place over four days next week.

Other speakers at this year’s event include Paul Feig, Emilia Clarke and historian David Olusoga, who will deliver the keynote MacTaggart Lecture.