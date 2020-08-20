Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Directors UK Updates Intimacy Guidelines For COVID Era, Suggests Re-Writing Sex Scenes & Using Real-Life Partners As Body Doubles

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Outgoing BBC Chief Tony Hall To Give Edinburgh TV Festival Address

Tony Hall
BBC

Tony Hall is to give one of his final speeches as BBC director general at the Edinburgh TV Festival next week.

Hall is poised to step down next month, at which point he will be replaced by BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie. He will use his Edinburgh address to reflect on his legacy and the unique role of public service broadcasting in the UK.

Hall’s speech will be streamed at 9.35AM local time on August 24, opening the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival, which takes place over four days next week.

Other speakers at this year’s event include Paul Feig, Emilia Clarke and historian David Olusoga, who will deliver the keynote MacTaggart Lecture.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad