Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Republican Convention Viewership Falls On Third Night, Highlighted By Mike Pence’s Acceptance Speech

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Kevin Mayer Exits As CEO Of TikTok After 3 Months; Walmart & Microsoft Eye Joint Bid For Its U.S. Ops

Read the full story

Oakland A’s-Texas Rangers Game Postponed As Part Of Jacob Blake Boycotts

Oakland A's
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Major League Baseball’s scheduled Oakland A’s-Texas Rangers game will not be played Thursday after players on both teams agreed to sit out to protest this past weekend’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI.

The decision by players on the AL West rivals makes it the fourth MLB game to be postponed in the wake of boycotts by players in several pro sports leagues beginning Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks’ players decision not to play yesterday prompted the cancellation of three games last night, and three more set for tonight. The WNBA followed suit later in the day, as did Major League Soccer which scrapped five of its six scheduled games.

The NBA said Thursday it will resume its postseason Friday after two days of postponed games as the league is in the midst of its postseason. The WNBA said today that its Thursday schedule has also been postponed. Major League Soccer games don’t resume until Friday.

In baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners-San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants games were postponed Wednesday evening. According to reports, the A’s and Rangers players had discussed doing the same last night; instead, players were given the choice to not play, an option nobody took.

“Social injustice and systemic racism have been part of the fabric of our lives for too long,” A’s players wrote in a statement. “We have a responsibility to use our platform, to lend our voices for those who are not being heard. We need to continue having uncomfortable conversations and work towards being a unified force for change. These conversations will push the boundaries and enable us to come through the other side with impactful results. All too often we hear about the plight of our fellow man and fail to act. It is long past due that these communities are being heard, seen, understood, and supported. We will not take the field tonight to help raise awareness for these social issues, not just tonight, but for our collective future. This is the first step in our relentless pursuit for meaningful change.”

The Rangers backed the A’s decision.

There are 14 games on the MLB schedule today, with doubleheaders scheduled for all three games postponed yesterday.

The pro sports league have been among the most visible in their reactions to the shooting of Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in Kenosha, a city about 30 miles from Milwaukee. Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad