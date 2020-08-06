NBA All-Star Baron Davis Teams With Cyma Zarghami’s MiMo To Launch Studio’s Sports Division

Cyma Zarghami, former Nickelodeon President, will team with two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis and his UWish production company to create sports-related short films geared for kids and their families.

The new MiMo sports devision will feature a mix of sports-themed content ranging from real life stories to scripted titles under its Heroes of the Game category, with Davis serving as executive producer and creative consultant on all projects. Davis will also join the studio’s board of advisors.

“Heroes of the Game provides an exciting opportunity to expand UWish’s mission of celebrating diverse storytelling in new and engaging ways,” Davis said. “I have known Cyma for a very long time and always wanted to work with her team to create content that shows kids what is possible when they work hard and dream big.”

Zarghmai and Davis’ new content is already underway as the collaborators have started development on an untitled project centered on girls playing basketball. Davis will not only executive produce, but act in the TV film as a father of two daughters hoping to show relatives their basketball skills and win the annual family match.

MiMo Studios, which launched in February, has already completed production on its baseball title The Kid Who Only Hit Homers. The studio’s sports division also touts a new three-part podcast miniseries, with Davis serving as its first guest.

“MiMO Studio is establishing itself as the creative destination for simple, authentic and diverse kid and family stories. We want to tell great kid stories with the sports they love as the backdrop with characters and athletes that are aspirational,” Zarghami said.