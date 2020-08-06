Bad Robot Adapting Glennon Doyle’s Memoir ‘Untamed’ For TV With ‘Little Voice’ Showrunner Jessie Nelson

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot has secured the rights to adapt Glennon Doyle’s best-selling memoir Untamed for television.

The Westworld producer has tapped Jessie Nelson, showrunner of Bad Robot-produced Apple TV+ series Little Voice, to exec produce alongside Doyle and Bad Robot’s Head of Television, Ben Stephenson after winning the rights in a competitive situation.

Momastery founder Doyle will co-write the first episode, while Rachel Rusch Rich, Bad Robot’s Executive Vice President of Television, will co-executive produce.

Untamed explores the joy and peace we discover when we stop striving to meet the expectations of the world, and start trusting the voice deep within us. Published earlier this year, it is Doyle’s third memoir and comes after she married U.S. soccer legend Abby Wambach.

Related Story Grace Del Val Joins Bad Robot As Head Of Business Affairs

Untamed was chosen as a Reese’s Book Club and Hello Sunshine Book Pick with Reese Witherspoon saying that it is “packed with incredible insight about what it means to be a woman today”.

Doyle is also the author of Love Warrior, which was an Oprah’s Book Club selection, and New York Times bestseller Carry On, Warrior. She is the founder and president of Together Rising, an all-women led nonprofit organization that has raised over $25 million for women, families, and children in crisis.

The project will be produced in association with Warner Bros. Television and comes as Bad Robot’s Westworld was renewed for a fourth season at HBO, its adaptation of Lovecraft Country launches later this month and has Demimonde set up with HBO, Lisey’s Story and My Glory Was I Had Such Friends set up with Apple TV+ and individual series production commitments for three new one-hour dramas with HBO Max including Duster, Overlook, and an Untitled DC Justice League Dark series.

Doyle said, “Untamed has sold over one million copies worldwide in fewer than 20 weeks and ignited a movement because women are in a collective moment of reckoning: We are looking at existing models of marriage, parenthood, religion, business, sexuality, and politics – and deciding that it’s time to let the old burn and imagine truer, more beautiful lives for ourselves, and a more equitable world for all of us. I can’t imagine a more important time or more perfect partners than Jessie Nelson and Bad Robot to help bring my story, our collective story, to television.”

“It’s rare to come upon a story that has at its center such a powerful, messy, honest, wholly original female character. So I am thrilled to be working with my partners Bad Robot, Warner Bros. and Glennon Doyle to tell her story — as it constantly reminds us that being human is not hard because you’re doing it wrong it’s hard because you’re doing it right. You can’t change the fact that life is hard, so you must change your idea that it was ever supposed to be easy,” said Nelson.

“We were incredibly moved by Glennon’s story of coming to live more honestly, bravely, and fully, embracing the messiness that comes along with change. Glennon’s own writing is sharp and funny and deeply felt, and we can think of no better partner to help bring her story to life than Jessie Nelson, whose work always has a profound and tender humanity, and we are thrilled to work with her again,” added Bad Robot’s Stephenson and Rich.

Doyle is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham LLP and Nelson is represented by WME and Jackoway Tyerman Werthheimer.