‘B Positive’: Maggie Elizabeth Jones Joins New CBS Comedy Series In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Maggie Elizabeth Jones (Ben and Kate) has been cast as one of the leads of CBS’ new Chuck Lorre-Marco Pennette multi-camera comedy series B Positive, headlined by Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford.

Jones has joined the series in a recasting; a different teen actress played the role in the James Burrows-directed B Positive pilot, the only 2020 broadcast pilot that was completed before the coronavirus-related production shutdown started in mid-March.

Created by Pennette, B Positive is about a therapist and newly divorced dad (Middleditch) who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past (Ashford) who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Jones plays Maddie. Wise beyond her years, Maddie acts as a parent to her parents Drew (Middleditch) and Julia (Sara Rue), who are divorced.

Kether Donohue co-stars in the series. Pennette and Lorre executive produce for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions.

At 16 years of age, Jones has built an extensive acting resume, and this is her second series regular role on an on-air series. She was the breakout young star opposite Dakota Johnson and Nat Faxon on Fox’s comedy Ben and Kate. Her feature credits include a memorable turn opposite Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson in Cameron Crowe’s We Bought a Zoo as well as Footloose and Identity Thief. She also played the title character in Lea to the Rescue American Girl movie. Jones is repped by Industry Entertainment, Osbrink and Morris Yorn.