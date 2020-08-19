Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Eight Hundred’ Coming On Strong In China Previews, Tops $20M – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’: BBC Three Picks Up Comedy Central Show

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens
Awkwafina in 'Nora From Queens' Comedy Central

The BBC’s youth streaming service BBC Three has acquired the first season of Comedy Central’s hit scripted comedy Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

The 10-part series will land on BBC Three later this year and is headlined by Awkwafina, who stars in Crazy Rich Asians and won a Golden Globe in January for her role in The Farewell.

The show is inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, New York. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens was renewed for a second season before the first even premiered on Comedy Central. It became a big hit for the ViacomCBS network, with its season finale drawing record ratings.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is produced by Comedy Central. It is executive produced by Awkawfina, Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First.

BBC Three acquired the show from ViacomCBS International Studios.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad