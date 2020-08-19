‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’: BBC Three Picks Up Comedy Central Show

The BBC’s youth streaming service BBC Three has acquired the first season of Comedy Central’s hit scripted comedy Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

The 10-part series will land on BBC Three later this year and is headlined by Awkwafina, who stars in Crazy Rich Asians and won a Golden Globe in January for her role in The Farewell.

The show is inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, New York. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens was renewed for a second season before the first even premiered on Comedy Central. It became a big hit for the ViacomCBS network, with its season finale drawing record ratings.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is produced by Comedy Central. It is executive produced by Awkawfina, Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First.

BBC Three acquired the show from ViacomCBS International Studios.