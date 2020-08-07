Ava DuVernay To Narrate & EP ‘One Perfect Shot’ Film Auteur Docuseries For HBO Max

HBO Max has greenlighted One Perfect Shot, a docuseries that celebrates some of the most iconic moments in filmmaking, narrated and executive produced by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Ava DuVernay. Inspired by the popular Twitter account of the same name, the docuseries is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television with DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks.

Each episode will feature one acclaimed director who will pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. “Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements,” according to HBO Max.

“There is nothing more fascinating than witnessing the passion and creativity of a filmmaker discussing their craft and dissecting how they pulled off that jaw-dropping shot,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“Ava’s concept for “One Perfect Shot” and ARRAY’s attachment to any project intensifies the production value and story quality,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. “As one of today’s most respected filmmakers, Ava is the perfect voice to narrate the journey through the immersive new technology created to showcase the most beloved films of all time,” added Brooke Karzen, Executive Vice President and Head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

Winner of BAFTA, Peabody and Emmy Awards, DuVernay’s directorial work includes the Oscar-winning civil rights drama Selma, the Oscar-nominated social justice documentary 13th and the Disney children’s adventure A Wrinkle in Time, which made her the highest-grossing Black woman director in American box office history. In 2019, she created, wrote, produced and directed the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning limited series When They See Us. She is currently producing the fifth season of her acclaimed series, Queen Sugar on OWN. She is the winner of the 2012 Sundance Best Director Prize for her second independent film Middle of Nowhere.

“I’ve long wanted to create a series about the art of directing. To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks. We’re thrilled that our partners at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television embraced this idea and look forward to fully geeking out over movies with our friends at HBO Max,” said DuVernay.



One Perfect Shot is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, ARRAY Filmworks and One Perfect Shot, and executive produced by DuVernay, Lee Metzger, Neil Miller and co-executive produced by Bruce Robertson. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will co-executive produce for ARRAY Filmworks.