AT&T Girl “Lily Adams,” Aka Milana Vayntrub, Complains About Online Harassers

She’s normally seen pushing iPhones and 5G. But actress Milana Vayntrub, who portrays Lily Adams in those ubiquitous AT&T commericals, claims she’s been harassed online for other assets.

Vayntrub, who was the AT&T spokesman from 2013 to 2016, returned this year with a new set of commercials touting working from home and video chatting. She’s done more than 40 spots for the company over her tenure, and also played “Squirrel Girl” in the Marvel Rising animated specials and for a TV pilot not ordered to series.

But all is not well with Vayntrub. In an Instagram livestream that has since been reposted to Twitter, Vayntrub discussed how old photos of her have been manipulated into memes that generate lewd responses.

“Maybe it just has to do with being a person on the internet, or maybe it’s specific to being a woman on the internet,” Vayntrub said in her livestream. “But all of these comments… it hurts my feelings. I’m hurting and it’s bringing up, like, a lot of feelings of sexual assault. I am just like, you know, walking my dog and getting messages from people who have distorted my pictures to get likes on their accounts.”

AT&T posted that it is against “sexual harassment of employees in the workplace or [their] social channels” in one of its own Instagram posts that drew similar harassing remarks.