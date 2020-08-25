Atari VCS Will Offer Streaming Service Plex Following Game Console’s November Launch

Atari, for those who are unaware, is launching a new gaming entertainment system in November, the Atari VCS.

The new PC/console hybrid, will be inspired by the classic 2600 that launched in 1977, and will feature several new games, classic and remastered favorites, streaming media and personal apps. One of the apps being offered will be Plex, which has free-on-demand movies and shows from Warner Bros. Domestic TV, Crackle, Lionsgate and MGM. The app is part of a partnership between Atari and Plex.

“We set out from the start to make the Atari VCS a home entertainment gateway by offering the versatility of a fully-featured mini-multimedia-PC, with a focus on classic and new games, and extensive streaming capabilities,” said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS & Connected Devices. “Plex is the clear market leader when it comes to easily hosting and accessing a diversity of content from movies, to TV to Tidal music and more, which makes them an exciting partner for the Atari VCS at launch and beyond.”

Plex will come as a free app install on the Atari VCS. Premium Plex Passes are offered at $4.99 USD monthly, $39.99 USD yearly, or $119.99 USD for a lifetime subscription. Paid Plex Pass services include OTA live TV and DVR functionality, trailers and bonus content for movies, free use of paid Plex mobile apps, and more. Plex counts more than 20 million registered users free.

The all-new Atari VCS home gaming and video computer system will provide users with access to all-new games, classic and remastered favorites, streaming media, and personal apps. The Atari VCS is powered by an AMD Ryzen 1606G high-performance Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) with Zen-core and Radeon Vega Graphics, enabling gaming and video streaming up to 4K HDR at 60fps. Unlike other home game systems, owners can also install alternative operating systems, such as Windows or Linux, via “PC Mode” and add a mouse and keyboard to transform the Atari VCS into an expandable micro-PC and enjoy more of their favorite games and applications.

Here’s a look at the Atari VCS: