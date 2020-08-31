Arnold Schwarzenegger To Star In & EP Spy Adventure Series In Works At Skydance TV From Nick Santora

EXCLUSIVE: Skydance Television is developing an original hourlong series headlined and executive produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first major foray into scripted television, I have learned.

Created by Scorpion creator Nick Santora, the series is said to be a global spy adventure with a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter at the center of the story.

Skydance is expected to take out the project to streamers shortly. I hear preliminary casting is underway for the role of the daughter.

Courtesy of Skydance TV

Santora is developing and executive producing the spy adventure series as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television. He also serves as executive producer/showrunner of the studio’s upcoming Jack Reacher series for Amazon.

Schwarzenegger executive produces the new series along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost; Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the company.

Schwarzenegger has a longstanding relationship with Skydance having starred in Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate for the indie studio on the feature side, reprising his iconic role of T-800 in the latest installments of the venerable franchise.

The spy adventure would mark the first major scripted TV series role for the Terminator and True Lies star and former California governor. On the unscripted side, he did a one-season stint as the star and executive producer of NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice.

Most recently seen in Terminator: Dark Fate, Schwarzenegger stars in the upcoming Kung Fury II: The Movie and is attached to reprise his role opposite Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy in the Twins sequel Triplets, which is in development. Schwarzenegger is repped by UTA and attorney Patrick Knapp.

Santora currently serves as EP/showrunner on Amazon Prime’s upcoming series Jack Reacher, based on Lee Child’s bestselling book series, produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance TV and Paramount TV Studios. Santora is also currently an executive producer/showrunner on the Emmy-nominated Most Dangerous Game and The Fugitive (both for Quibi).

Santora is best known for creating and exec producer/showrunning Scorpion, which aired for four seasons on CBS, as well as co-creating and exec producing Breakout Kings on A&E. His series credits also include Prison Break, The Sopranos, Law & Order, The Guardian and Lie to Me. He is repped by the Gotham Group and attorney Patti C. Felker.