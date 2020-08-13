Vice News Adds 20 To Team With Arielle Duhaime-Ross Joining As Correspondent And Host Of ‘Vice News Reports’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Vice has hired and promoted 20 people to help strengthen its ever-expanding global news and audio operation. This includes Arielle Duhaime-Ross who is set return to Vice News as an on-air correspondent and host of the new podcast Vice News Reports in partnership with iHeartRadio, which is set to debut this fall.

As newsrooms across the country look to diversify the voices on their staff, the new additions and promotions include award-winning journalists across several teams, including Vice Media Group’s recently announced international news banner, Vice World News.

Duhaime-Ross comes from vox.com, where she hosted the technology and science podcast Reset. Prior to joining vox.com, she was the first climate change correspondent in US nightly news, for Vice News Tonight. Duhaime-Ross is the recipient of the Science in Society Journalism Award, the Silver AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Award, and the Herb Lampert Science in Society Emerging Journalist Award, and she has written for The Verge, Scientific American, Nature Medicine, The Atlantic and Quartz.

Additional global hires across Vice News include:

Mat Skene joins Vice News as Executive Producer for The Source, a new premium documentary series from Vice World News. Skene is an Emmy, Dupont, and Peabody Award-winning current affairs journalist with two decades of experience working in news. He most recently worked as an Executive Producer of the New York Times’ television series The Weekly on FX and Hulu.

Vivek Kemp joins Vice News as Executive Producer, Digital Video. Kemp is an Emmy-winning storyteller who has built and led teams in New York and London, most recently overseeing CNN’s international digital video team. He previously led Fast Company’s digital video team.

Lianne Turner joins Vice News as Supervising Producer, Digital Video. Based in London, Turner was most recently a senior producer for CNN International, covering breaking news and reporting on a range of subjects including human rights, technology, and culture.

Full list of recent Vice Audio hires and promotions:

Annie Avilés, Executive Producer, Vice Audio

Janet Lee, Senior Production Manager, Vice Audio

Adizah Eghan, Senior Producer, Vice Audio

Ashley Cleek, Senior Producer, Vice Audio

Stephanie Kariuki, Senior Producer, Vice Audio

Sayre Quevedo, Producer, Vice Audio

Julia Nutter, Producer, Vice Audio

Sam Egan, Associate Producer, Vice Audio

Adreanna Rodriguez, Associate Producer, Vice Audio

Steve Bone, Senior Sound Designer, Vice Audio

Pran Bandi, Sound Designer, Vice Audio

Kyle Murdock, Sound Designer, Vice Audio