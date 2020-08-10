‘House Hunters International Producer Argonon Opens LA Base, Hires ‘Dance Moms’ Producer Lindsay Schwartz

Argonon, the British production group behind House Hunters International, is launching a new U.S. division, its first West Coast operation and hiring former Dance Moms producer Lindsay Schwartz.

Schwartz, who was most recently SVP, Development at Aslyum Entertainment’s Story Street, joins as Chief Creative Officer for Leopard USA. Schwartz, who spent nine years at Dance Moms producer Collins Avenue, will be based in LA.

Leopard USA is now part of Argonon USA, run by Argonon CEO James Burstall and supported by Leopard USA Chief Operating Officer Shirley Escott. Lindsay will report into both Burstall and Escott.

Separately, the company is appointing a West Coast advisor as it looks to beef up its LA operation.

Related Story How The World's Biggest Producers Are Plotting Their Way Out Of The Pandemic

Argonon, which produces the UK version of The Masked Singer via its Bandicoot label, has also promoted a number of execs the Leopard USA team. Corporate Controller Matt Widmayer is upped to Leopard USA New York Bureau Chief and Livvy Clackett becomes Executive in Charge of Production. Jillian Brand remains as SVP, Development across Leopard USA.

James Burstall, CEO of Argonon, said: “The next phase in the group’s evolution will expand our horizons and broaden our content ambitions in the U.S., where we will be investing in talent as we grow out of the COVID-19 climate.

“The appointment of the hugely impressive and talented Lindsay Schwartz as Leopard USA CCO in our new West Coast bureau will enable us to build the company out further, expanding both our range of content genres and potential network partners. The launch of Argonon USA is another landmark for the group and we’re looking for talented companies in both the production and digital space to help us drive expansion across the continent. The opening of our new West Coast base will open up new conversations and we’re hugely excited by the opportunities this will present in a fast-changing content world.”

Schwartz added, “I have followed Leopard USA for many years and admired their hugely successful and long-running formats such as House Hunters International. It’s the perfect time to join this talented team and help power the next phase of growth, both on the East and West Coast. Our ambition is to identify popular new formats across a range of genres and take Leopard Films USA to the next level.”