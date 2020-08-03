‘Long Way Up’: Apple Sets Premiere Date For Ewan McGregor Motorcycle Series

Apple TV+ will premiere its Ewan McGregor motorcycle series Long Way Up on September 18, with new episodes launching weekly.

The show follows McGregor and his friend Charley Boorman as they travel on electric Harley-Davidsons 13,000 miles through Central and South America.

Their journey takes them from Ushuaia, at the tip of South America, through 13 countries including Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador.

It is a follow up to previous series Long Way Round, which aired on Sky in 2004, and Long Way Down, which was broadcast by the BBC in 2007.

Long Way Up is made by Long Way Round.