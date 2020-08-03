Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

FilmNation TV UK & Brit Filmmaker Reggie Yates Ink Development Deal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Long Way Up’: Apple Sets Premiere Date For Ewan McGregor Motorcycle Series

Long Way Up
Apple

Apple TV+ will premiere its Ewan McGregor motorcycle series Long Way Up on September 18, with new episodes launching weekly.

The show follows McGregor and his friend Charley Boorman as they travel on electric Harley-Davidsons 13,000 miles through Central and South America.

Their journey takes them from Ushuaia, at the tip of South America, through 13 countries including Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador.

It is a follow up to previous series Long Way Round, which aired on Sky in 2004, and Long Way Down, which was broadcast by the BBC in 2007.

Long Way Up is made by Long Way Round.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad