Apple Orders Drama Series From Team Downey & Adam Perlman

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a drama series from Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey and Adam Perlman.

Based on true events, the Untitled Team Downey and Adam Perlman project is based on Michael Lista’s Toronto Life article “The Sting.” It follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting… adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target.

Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell will executive produce for Team Downey, with Robert also eyeing a supporting role. Perlman will serve as writer and executive producer. Michael Lista will co-executive produce.

Perlman has worked on Billions for the past four years, most recently rising to executive producer on the most recent season. Before that, he wrote on The Newsroom and The Good Wife. In features, he penned the Black List script Septillion-To-One, with Mark Romanek attached to direct.

Team Downey produces HBO’s Perry Mason, which was recently renewed for a second season. They are also producing Sweet Tooth, an upcoming series for Netflix. On the film side, Team Downey recently produced the family adventure film Dolittle for Universal, with Downey Jr. in the title role. Currently, the company is in pre-production on the psychological thriller A Head Full of Ghosts, starring Margaret Qualley with Scott Cooper directing. Downey Jr. is perhaps best known for his performance in the title role of the Iron Man franchise. Susan Downey is a prolific film producer whose credits include The Brave One, Gothika, House of Wax and Orphan.