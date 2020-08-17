Apple Orders Country Music Talent Format From Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Jason Owen, Izzie Pick Ibarra & Adam Blackstone

Apple is moving into the competition space with a country music talent contest exec produced by Reese Witherspoon.

The streamer has ordered My Kind of Country from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, country music manager Jason Owen, and The Masked Singer showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra. Adam Blackstone, musical director for stars including Justin Timberlake and Tim McGraw, will serve as musical director of the series, which will also be executive produced by Done + Dusted.

There’s few details about the format of the show, although Apple said that it would bring a “fresh, new documentary sensibility” to the music competition genre and aim to “break down” cultural and musical barriers in country music.

It marks the latest unscripted series from The Morning Show star’s production company after it set a home organizing series starring Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin at Netflix last year.

Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine Head of Film & Television Lauren Neustadter and SVP of Unscripted Programming Cynthia Stockhammer, will executive produce the series on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Owen, President and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment and manager to the likes of Kacey Musgraves and Faith Hill will also serve as executive producer alongside Pick Ibarra and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher.

“Well, it’s not looking like I’ll ever fulfill my childhood dreams of becoming Dolly Parton,” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram. “But this might just be the next best thing. I am beyond excited to share that Hello Sunshine will be partnering with Apple to bring y’all it’s very first competition series called My Kind of Country…. the search for extraordinary country music talent.”

“Growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, Country music has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. The history, the storytelling, the artistry… the costumes and performances. There are so many remarkably talented people whose voices are being heard right now, but there are many more who have different experiences and remarkable stories that still need to be told in the genre. I’ve been incredibly inspired by all artists who continue to blaze bold new trails and our hope is to discover musicians who are revolutionizing country music and help amplify their voices and unique stories,” she added.