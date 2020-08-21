APA Signs Spain’s YouMore TV As It Restarts Filming Denise Richards Series ‘Glow & Darkness’

Jose Luis Moreno and Denise Richards on the set of Glow And Darkness

EXCLUSIVE: APA has signed up Jose Luis Moreno’s Spanish production company YouMore TV as it looks to expand its operations in the U.S.

YouMore TV, which also owns a multi-channel network and produces live concerts, is currently in production on Jane Seymour and Denise Richards’ Glow And Darkness, a three-season English language drama set in the Middle Ages.

Filming halted on the series earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Joan Collins, Mira Sorvino, Jason Patric, Geraldine Chaplin and Bruce Davison also feature in the show.

APA said Moreno, who wrote and directed Glow And Darkness alongside Alejandro Roemmers, was the first Spanish producer to create an English language series in the shape of 2016’s Queens.

YouMore TV also owns physical production facilities in Madrid with more than 17,000 square meters of sets.