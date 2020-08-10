Antonio Banderas Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis As Spanish Star Celebrates 60th Birthday

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has revealed, on the day of his 60th birthday, that he is recovering from a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

The The Skin I Live In and The Mask Of Zoro star posted a tweet in Spanish with the news, saying he was not suffering severe symptoms and was only feeling a little more tired than normal. He added that he was confident he would recover soon and that he would be reading, writing and resting in isolation until he was beyond the point of being able to pass it to others.

The post, which you can see below, prompted a series of well wishers including from Spanish actors Santi Rodriguez, Dani Rovira and Carlos Bardem.

Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

Banderas was filming comedy Official Competition alongside Penélope Cruz earlier this year, before the shoot was suspended in March due to the pandemic disruption.